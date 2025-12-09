Michigan Town Named One Of The Prettiest River Towns In America

Michigan's major cities offer a wealth of entertainment, featuring major concerts, sports venues, and a vibrant nightlife. When you're looking for a place to get away that offers an invitation to slow down and stay awhile, you'll want to visit one of America's prettiest river towns found in the Great Lakes state.

LoveExploring ranked the best riverside communities in the U.S., brimming with natural beauty, character, and charm, and it's no surprise that one small Michigan town surrounded by one of the most beautiful bodies of water is the ideal spot to watch the tide roll in.

Saugatuck makes the list for a great spot to enjoy a relaxing time on the water, in or out of a boat. Loveexploring says:

Along the Kalamazoo River near Lake Michigan, Saugatuck is an artsy, easygoing escape with just the right dose of seaside energy. Its riverfront boardwalks, independent galleries, and old boathouses make it ideal for meandering afternoons. Add a sunset paddle or a glass of local wine by the water, and you have a weekend that feels perfectly unpressured.

The Klamazoo River offers unique river cruises on paddlewheel boats such as the Star of Saugatuck. The historic Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked cable ferry, provides a charming way to cross the river to the dunes. 

Visit one of America's best river towns for an unforgettable experience in Saugatuck.

