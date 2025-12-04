New Study Shows Michigan Has America’s Best Drivers

One of the most pivotal learning experiences in our lives is when we learn how to drive a car. We spend countless hours learning the written material, taking tests, and practicing driving on the roads with instructors before the ultimate exam. Passing the road test for your driver's license is one of the most exciting memories but it's just the beginning of a lifetime of driving.

Unfortunately, everyone isn't as good of a driver as they should be for various reasons. As someone who has been driving for just over a decade and has driven in several states across the country, there are good and bad drivers EVERYWHERE! Car accidents, DUIs, and other driving infractions happen several times a day all over the country, but you know everything is a competition.

I believe regional bias has affected the way I view drivers around the country. I spend the most time driving in Michigan and the surrounding states in the Midwest and you couldn't convince me that they aren't the worst drivers in the country. At the same time, this could just be a skewed view because of how often I'm sharing the road with these individuals. So you can imagine my shock when the recent study yielded results that labeled Michigan drivers as the best in the country.

What's Your Opinion On How Good Michigan Drivers Are?

Lending Tree used metrics such as accident rates, DUI rates, speeding rates, and other violations to compose a ranking of the best and worst drivers by state. To the surprise of many, Michigan managed to find themselves at the top of this list.

ClickonDetroit.com reports:

The state consistently ranks high in metrics like as low accident rates, fewer traffic violations and responsible driving habits. Michigan leads the nation with just 20.9 incidents per 1,000 drivers, including crashes, DUIs, speeding and citations.

Read More: Kia Recalls Thousands Of Vehicles in Michigan For Fuel Tank Leaks

Michigan did rank 18th for DUI related incidents with 1.6 per 1000 drivers but recovered by having just 1.9 speeding related incidents which was good for 10th lowest in the country.