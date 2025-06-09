A Small Michigan Town Is Home To America’s Prettiest Main Street
Michigan residents and visitors alike can enjoy the best a city has to offer with a visit to the downtown area, where you'll find a variety of delicious food, shopping, entertainment, and more. And if you're looking for one of the prettiest downtown spots in America, you'll find it in one small town in Michigan.
Daily Passport has found the prettiest small-town main streets in America and ranked the Top 5. And one Michigan town boasts a charming main street with beautiful architecture, mom-and-pop shops, and a welcoming atmosphere.
Grand River Ave in Howell invites you in and encourages you to stay and explore the beautiful downtown area. Daily Passport says:
Howell is a small city overflowing with character. Downtown centers around Grand River Avenue, where historic brick buildings house a mix of shops, cafés, and restaurants that give the town plenty of charm. Howell’s main street is a great place to wander — grab a coffee, pop into a vintage store, catch a show at the old Howell Opera House, or pause for a drink at the popular 2FOG’s Pub or Howell’s Mainstreet Winery.
Downtown Howell offers a reason to explore Grand River Avenue in any season. Celebrate holiday traditions and take in scenic beauty during winter and fall. Take a trip to the Farmer's Market and enjoy exciting festivals and outdoor activities in the spring and summer.
