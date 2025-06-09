Michigan residents and visitors alike can enjoy the best a city has to offer with a visit to the downtown area, where you'll find a variety of delicious food, shopping, entertainment, and more. And if you're looking for one of the prettiest downtown spots in America, you'll find it in one small town in Michigan.

A Small Michigan Town Is Home To America's Prettiest Main Street

Daily Passport has found the prettiest small-town main streets in America and ranked the Top 5. And one Michigan town boasts a charming main street with beautiful architecture, mom-and-pop shops, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Grand River Ave in Howell invites you in and encourages you to stay and explore the beautiful downtown area. Daily Passport says:

Howell is a small city overflowing with character. Downtown centers around Grand River Avenue, where historic brick buildings house a mix of shops, cafés, and restaurants that give the town plenty of charm. Howell’s main street is a great place to wander — grab a coffee, pop into a vintage store, catch a show at the old Howell Opera House, or pause for a drink at the popular 2FOG’s Pub or Howell’s Mainstreet Winery.

Downtown Howell offers a reason to explore Grand River Avenue in any season. Celebrate holiday traditions and take in scenic beauty during winter and fall. Take a trip to the Farmer's Market and enjoy exciting festivals and outdoor activities in the spring and summer.

Visit one of America's prettiest small-town main streets in Howell, Michigan.

