How to Stay Prepared During Michigan’s Storm Season

Michigan sees about 15 tornadoes each year; so far we've seen five. What can we expect from spring storm season this year?

The National Weather Service has confirmed that preliminary data shows the recent storm that swept across the state on Sunday, March 30 produced at least 5 tornadoes that touched down.

As of this writing there are still over 92,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan without power including those affected by the disastrous ice storm that hit Northern Michigan on Sunday as well. Damage from ice and fallen trees was so severe that Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency in 10 counties! So, we might as well face it:

Spring storm season is here!

In Michigan, spring storm season can bring everything from torrential rain and hail, to damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes. Many communities, like Portage, Michigan, are still recovering from the tornado last May.

I think it's safe to assume we need to brace for a very active storm season here in Michigan. Here's how to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe:

