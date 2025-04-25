Many Michigan residents welcome the warm weather months, however, they also bring uninvited guests into our homes and yards: insects. Experts warn residents to be aware that one tiny insect in the Great Lakes state poses a threat of spreading a deadly disease.

Experts Warn Of Dangerous Virus Transmitted By Ticks In Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), tick activity in Michigan typically increases between April and September, during the warmer months. Ticks are about the size of a poppy seed and can be difficult to detect, and there are more than 20 species of this pest to decipher in Michigan. However, one species of this bug is a concern among state officials for spreading a dangerous virus.

Multiple tick species exist in the state, but only the blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick, is mainly responsible for biting humans and spreading Powassan disease. According to MDHHS, the number of reported human cases of people sick from the Powassan virus has increased in recent years. Initial symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and generalized weakness. The disease can progress to encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord).

There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Powassan virus disease. MDHHS is urging residents to take precautions to avoid tick bites while enjoying the outdoors with the following tips:

Avoid tick-infested areas. Ticks live in grassy, brushy, and wooded areas.

Apply an EPA-registered repellent on exposed skin.

Do a tick check after every outdoor outing, thoroughly inspecting yourself and your clothing, shoes, bags, kids, and pets.

The deer tick is also responsible for spreading Lyme disease. Check the list below to see which Michigan counties are most affected by Lyme disease.

