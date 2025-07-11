Many Michigan residents rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS) to provide daily mail and package delivery services. However, officials warn scammers are preying on Michigan residents and are urging customers to take precautions to protect themselves.

Postal Service Issues Scam Warning For Michigan Residents

Scammers in Michigan are becoming increasingly sophisticated in gaining access to money and personal information, making it difficult to determine if you're being scammed. The USPS warns of a scam involving surprise packages on your doorstep that may seem harmless, but come with a higher cost than you realize.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "brushing" scams have increased in Michigan and the U.S., with scammers sending packages to random addresses without any prior order or request. The scammer then uses your address and name to create a fake "verified" review on their online store, falsely inflating the popularity and sales of their product.

While it may seem like a victimless crime, thieves now have access to your personal information. And "brushing" isn't the only package scam stealing your information.

Canva Canva loading...

A new variation called "quishing" involves including a QR code in the package, which leads to a fake website designed to steal personal information when scanned. USPS urges customers to protect themselves from these scams by doing the following:

Do not scan QR codes

Report the incident to the USPS and the online marketplace where the seller is operating, such as Amazon.

Review your online accounts and financial statements for any suspicious activity.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS