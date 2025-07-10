Michigan Parents Could Be Refunded For Accidental Fortnite Charges

Fortnite took the world by storm back in 2015 when it became a wildly popular first-person shooter/adventure game. The idea of the game is to survive in a battle royale style against 99 other players in which you all drop from a plane and parachute onto an island where you have hand-to-hand/weapon combat until only one remains. Soon there were billions of players from all around the world.

Get our free mobile app

As the game became more popular, the developers Epic Games, saw an opportunity to capitalize off the popularity and started to upgrade the weapons, skins, costs of in-game currency, and more. They introduced what was called a battle pass that would costs you a monthly payment to earn cool things in the game.

Have you Heard About The Fortnite Refund?

Essentially, they found every way to encourage their users to make in-game purchases, especially because the game itself is free to download. Well, one thing Epic Games didn't account for was many children choosing to make unauthorized charges on their parent's credit/debit cards, for technology to wrongfully charge users, and other errors.

These errors have led to a class action lawsuit where anyone who has unauthorized charges or had their account banned between 2019 and 2024 is eligible for a refund. Epic Games took full responsibility for the false charges and unnecessary banning of accounts and is looking to right their wrong.

If you believe you are eligible and would like a refund you can submit a claim at Fortnite Refunds | Federal Trade Commission and have an opportunity to put some of that lost cash back in your pockets.