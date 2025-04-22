Surviving The Portage, Michigan EF2 Tornado: One Year Later

Looking back at one of the most terrifying days in Portage, Michigan's history, with pictures and video of a powerful tornado devastating the area.

It truly is a miracle that we experienced no loss of life or major injuries from this twister. You can see a map that shows the path of this tornado from the National Weather Service by tapping here.

Portage, Michigan Tornado of 2024

Date and Time: May 7, 2024, at approximately 5:55 pm - 6:17 pm

EF Rating: EF-2

EF-2 Peak Wind Speeds: 135mph

135mph Path Length: 11 miles

11 miles Max Width: 300 yards

300 yards Injuries/Deaths: 0

The National Weather Service shared this brief summary of the horrific tornado that hit Southwest Michigan,

The EF-2 tornado touched down near the intersection of South 10th Street and West R Avenue and traveled east/northeast for around 11 miles until it lifted north of East N Avenue just west of 31st Street.

To put the power of this tornado in perspective, the May 7th twister was just 1 MPH short of being classified as an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The damage below says it all.

The video below shows many different vantage points as the tornado has its way with Portage. It is jaw-dropping.

Although we experienced an estimated 3 million dollars worth of damage, along with many people being forced out of their homes and businesses, and thousands without electricity, somehow we all made it out safe.

Tornadoes in Michigan do not always end that way.