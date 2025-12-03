Portage Northern Demolishes Record During Bread Lift Fundraiser

One of the best things that the school system teaches children in America is that everyone comes from a different walk in life and giving a helpful hand to others is the right thing to do. Learning that there are people in the world who are both less and more fortunate than you are places a reality to life.

Many schools will hold clothing or food drives to help those that are struggling to provide everyday essentials for themselves. This teaches students that even the smallest gestures that can make someone's day and make their life easier. It also teaches a level of gratefulness for the things that we do have in our lives.

Some schools will choose to do fundraisers in which all of the proceeds will be given to a charity or cause that they find to be important. Portage Northern in Southwest Michigan is one of those schools as they hold a yearly "bread lift" fundraiser. This year, student's efforts reached an unprecedented level as they broke the school record for money raised during the fundraiser.

Have You Heard Of The Bread Lift Fundraiser At Portage Northern?

Fox17online.com reports:

For at least 60 years, Portage Northern has done this fundraiser — the Bread Lift. Students give you a loaf of bread in exchange for a donation to local charity. In 2025, the record was smashed. Wood is the Student Senate Advisor at Portage Northern High School. He says students raised more than $32,000 for the pediatric and oncology unit at Bronson.

This is a tradition that even the alumni are happy to participate in as a social media post was able to raise of $1,000 towards the call. This year's fundraiser pushed Portage Northern over the $600,000 lifetime mark. Congratulations to the 2025-26 Portage Northern students on this wonderful feat.