Battle Creek Fire & Police Launch Annual Toy Drives

This time of year, can be one of the most exciting times of the year for many families but there are also tons of families and individuals that find this time of year to be one of the most difficult. People think of the holidays and family, food, fun, gifts, and love are the first things to come to mind, for others its disappointment, loneliness, and struggle.

The holidays also provide so much hope for the world as we watch people come together to support each other during the holidays every year. There are tons of food and clothing drives that are put together by several organizations and businesses to help the people in their communities stay warm and fed.

Christmas time is a little more difficult for some families to pull together on their own as it can be one of the most expensive days of the year. As we all know, some kids and adults have an expensive taste and parents can't always provide the things they want or sometimes anything at all. Once again, the people of Michigan show out every year to make sure as many families enjoy Christmas as possible.

Do You Need Help With Christmas? Do You Want To Help Others This Christmas?

Both the Battle Creek Fire Department and the Battle Creek Police Department will be collecting toys this winter to help the Salvation Army which is supporting families in the Calhoun County area.

WWMT via MSN reports:

The Battle Creek Fire Department is collecting donations to benefit The Salvation Army. From Friday through Dec. 15, donations can be dropped off at any of the below stations, according to organizers: Station 1: 8 a.m.–5 p.m. daily – 195 E. Michigan Ave.

Station 2: 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily – 145 N. Washington Ave.

Station 3: 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily – 222 Cliff St.

Station 4: 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily – 8 S. 20th St.

Station 5: 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily – 1170 W. Michigan Ave.

Station 6: 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily – 2401 Capital Ave. SW The Battle Creek Police Department is hosting a "Stuff the Truck" event to benefit Toys for Tots. Officers and Marines will be stationed outside Target, located at 5700 Beckley Rd., to collect toys, games and donations on Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m., according to organizers.

This is an amazing opportunity for us to come together and continue to help those in our neighborhood and build that community.