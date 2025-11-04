Popular Chains That Have Closed Or Are Closing Locations In Michigan In 2025

The shopping trends of the world have continued to change as inflation effects our economy, and technology continues to modernize our world. Once upon a time we would all go to physical stores, walk through the aisles selecting products, and then wait in checkout lines to purchase them. Now, you just press a few buttons on your cellphone, and your order will be delivered to your doorstep.

Most companies have been able to adjust to the changes that technology, inflation, and the COVID-19 pandemic have brought but others have fallen by the wayside. Some companies fell under during the pandemic, and many others have not been able to survive since the world has opened back up. Michigan residents have been clutching their wallets tighter and sticking to stricter budgets.

Mom-and-pop shops seemed to have taken the brunt of this as many cities have seen their favorite local places replaced with shuttered doors. In the same token, there have been a large handful of chain businesses that have struggled to keep all of their locations open for various reasons.

Have You Noticed All Of The Recent Business Closings?

As these businesses continue to fight against the competition within their market and product line they must also battle with inflation. This has caused many of these businesses to downsize or decide to file for bankruptcy. Many Michigan residents are watching their favorite stores disappear from their neighborhoods on a regular basis.

Is The Kalamazoo DSW Location Closing?

There have been dozens of chain businesses that have closed locations in Michigan already and there are a few more that are planning to close before the end of 2025.

Here is that list of chain businesses closing locations across the country in 2025: