Is The Kalamazoo DSW Location Closing?

Business closures have become a prominent part of our world since the COVID-19 pandemic. As many businesses struggled to stay afloat while the world was on lockdown and eventually closed during the pandemic, the aftermath has been worse. Many of those businesses lost a lot of money and weren't able to turn the corner while others tried to raise their prices and lost clientele.

The aftermath of the pandemic left many citizens in Michigan and other parts of the country squeezing their wallets tight and spending less. Many people have shifted to taking care of their responsibilities and saving the rest which has dramatically changed the economy. When you add all of these factors to inflation, there's a recipe for bankruptcy.

There seems to be a new business shutting down locations or filing for bankruptcy all the time, leaving many people sad that their favorite places to shop for their favorite products will no longer be in their area. Online shopping sure doesn't help the cause for physical store locations to stay open either, so it's an uphill battle.

Do You Shop For Your Shoes At DSW?

Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) is one of the many shoe retailers where you can find your favorite or popular brands for a slightly better price. Now, there are some rumors that they may be closing one of their Michigan locations, which could be true as there are other locations around the country that are closing their doors.

In the Facebook post below, you can see that Rachel Haus shares that the Kalamazoo DSW location would be closing in a month and then says in the comments that she heard this from one of the sales associates while shopping for shoes.

Read More: U.S Postal Office Closing All Michigan Locations For One Day

So far, there is no information online to back up this claim but that doesn't mean the store is here to stay. We may find out later on that this location will in fact be closing, which also means there may be a sale coming soon.