Michigan sees Labubu surge as the state's first Pop Mart stores open. According to MLive there are more than 500 Pop Mart stores in 30 countries across the globe.

Now, not one, but two stores have opened in Michigan. Here's what you need to know:

Get our free mobile app

First of all, what's a Labubu?

If you’re unfamiliar with the hottest toy in the world right now, let me put it in ’90s terms: Labubus are the modern-day Beanie Babies. Got it? Same obsession, new generation.

As a child-free by choice 30-something year old I'll be the first to admit I do not understand the Labubu craze. But, you know what? I don't have to! Like it or not, Labubus were one of the most sought after toys for 2025, but where did they come from?

Labubu is the creation of Kasing Lung and first appeared in Lung's illustrated book Little Monsters in 2015. The toothy, grinning creatures are a tribe of female elves known as the Labubus, according to NPR. To add to the confusion, there is a Labubu named Labubu in addition to being the name of the tribe.

Labubus come in a range of sizes as figurines and plushies, but the most popular come in blind boxes (more on that below) and are beloved among young adults and considered a popular fashion trend — often clipped to bags or belt loops...Last week, a life-size Labubu figure sold for more than $170,000 at the first Labubu art auction hosted by Yongle Auction in China. - NPR

Pop Mart, a Beijiing-based toy company, specializes in selling collectible toys and figurines. With limited-edition products from franchises like Harry Potter and Disney, you're likely to see a line out the door on any given day.

In Michigan, our first two Pop Mart stores have opened at the Somerset Mall in Troy and the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

Are you planning to rush over to your nearest Pop Mart store in hopes of finding a rare Labubu? Happy hunting!

Retailers And Restaurants In Indiana Closing Their Doors In 2026 Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson