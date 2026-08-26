Flint's typical home sits under fifty grand right now, making it Michigan's most affordable place to buy. Monthly payments could run you four to five hundred dollars.

The economy is rough right now all around the United States. There's no doubt that inflation is impacting everyone in Michigan. With that in mind, I wanted to take a deep dive into which cities in Michigan are the most affordable when it comes to home ownership.

Lucky for me, ReAlpha.com did most of the work for me as they ranked the cheapest cities in the Mitten State.

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Flint is the most affordable city in Michigan to live in based on current Home Value Index data.

Photo by Adam Maloney on Unsplash a black and white sign that reads flint vehicle city

Flint has a typical home value of $49,154, down 5.3% over the past year according to ReAlpha.

At that price, a buyer putting down a modest amount could be looking at a monthly mortgage payment in the neighborhood of $400–$450, before factoring in a specific property's condition. The declining values here reflect an older housing stock with a wide range of condition rather than a citywide collapse - worth keeping in mind if you're comparing Flint to other cheap places to live in Michigan on price alone.

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10 Most Affordable Places to Buy a Home in Michigan

#10. Muskegon with a typical home value of $165,685

#9. Pontiac ~$153,015

#8. Lansing $145,586

#7. Benton Harbor $144,840

#6. Albion $137,255

#5. Saginaw ~$116,000

#4. Inkster $112,123

#3. Bay City $104,845

#2. Detroit $77,245

#1. Flint $49,154

In this crazy financial climate, where does Michigan land with childcare expenses?

Eye-Opening Cost of Raising a Child in the U.S. Raising a child today comes with a hefty price tag. However, it varies greatly from state to state. See how much it costs to raise a kid in each state annually and where each state ranks. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews