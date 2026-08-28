Metal barn stars have decorated Michigan properties for generations, evolving from painted designs into the handcrafted pieces seen today. Green means fertility, black means protection, and every color carries significance rooted in farming tradition.

If you've driven through a neighborhood in the Mitten, chances are you've spotted a metal star decorating the outside of a home. They come in all sorts of colors, shapes, and sizes, so no two look quite alike. But these stars aren't just eye-catching decor — they carry a history and meaning that goes back generations.

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These are known as "barn stars," and in Michigan you'll often spot them on barns as well as houses. According to House Digest, barn stars started as designs painted directly onto barns before evolving into the handcrafted metal and wood versions we see today. Those early paintings actually looked more like Amish quilt squares than the five-pointed stars we picture now.

What Does a Star on a Michigan Home Mean?

The five-pointed design traces back to German-American farming communities in Pennsylvania, where it was believed to ward off evil and bring good luck to the farm. But the shape isn't the only thing that matters. The color of the star carries its own meaning, too.

Black and Blue Stars: Represent protection.

Represent protection. Green: Symbolizes fertility and growth, making it a fitting choice for a farm.

Symbolizes fertility and growth, making it a fitting choice for a farm. White: Represents purity.

Represents purity. Brown: Stands for friendship and strength, and pays tribute to Mother Earth.

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Whatever color you choose, a barn star makes a bold statement piece for your home or barn and just might bring you a little extra luck along the way.

House Inside a Barn Airbnb Gallery Credit: Airbnb