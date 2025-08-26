Got a little one obsessed with fire trucks? Bring the family out to this free event aimed at family fun and education.

This local fire station open house will feature hands-on activities including a junior firefighter photo op!

Have you ever been curious about your local fire station wondering who is working there and what it looks like inside? This event is for you:

Plainwell Fire Station Open House

Plainwell Fire Station Plainwell Fire Station via Google Maps loading...

Remember those weird little trailers that simulated a house fire? There was recently one for sale here in West Michigan and of course I considered buying it-- for a half a second. Is it weird that ever since I was a little kid I've always wanted one?

On Saturday, October 11 the Plainwell Department of Public Safety is inviting the public to attend a family-friendly event featuring,

fire safety demonstrations, station tours, fire truck displays, and a variety of engaging kids’ activities designed to educate and entertain

According to the U.S. Fire Administration cooking, heating equipment, and electrical malfunction are among the most common cause of household fire with 50% of house fires starting in the kitchen.

Would your child know what to do in case of emergency?

At this all-ages event the public can get up close and hands-on with fire trucks, equipment, and will even get to try on gear and get their picture taken with the fire trucks.

Army Dog food truck will also be on-site as you will no doubt work up an appetite after the stop, drop, and roll races or the bucket brigade relay. Learn life-saving skills all while having fun and creating memories. More details on the event here.

