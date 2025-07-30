New Michigan Law Aims To Improve Literacy Scores And Reading Levels

The American education system is definitely far from perfect but is the reason that many of us have reached the places in life that we have. Many of us, wouldn't have some of the accomplishments and experiences in life without our education. There are numerous improvements that could be made to the system but there is plenty of good that comes from it as well.

The public school system has advantages like diversity and being prepared for how the real world is and looks but the academic side can surely lack from time to time. Public schools in America have always had some of the lower test scores in not just the country but in the first-class world as well.

Many people say programs like no child left behind are the reason for the failing school system, but I would argue that there are some more pressing issues at the forefront. While the no child left behind law does move underperforming students along too fast, the lack of resources and proper programming is the real hindrance.

Is Your Child Struggling To Read?

Michigan Lawmakers and Governor Whitmer are looking for ways to improve the system for students in Michigan. Reading scores in Michigan have tanked over the recent years, so much so that Michigan ranks 44th in the United States. This got the attention of school administrators and lawmakers alike.

Michigan Legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed new literacy and dyslexia legislation into law in 2024. Now, school districts across the state are updating their literacy instruction with programs like Portage's Language Essentials for Reading and Spelling.

In addition, the new law states that, starting with the 2027-2028 school year, all Michigan students in kindergarten through third grade will have to be screened for dyslexia three times per school year. Diagnosing kids with dyslexia sooner can help with academic success.

Obviously, these aren't the only issues that plague the literacy scores across Michigan, but this should at least get the ball rolling on correcting the matter.