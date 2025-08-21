Pizza Hut Introduces New Personal Flatbread Pizzas With 5 Different Flavors at Michigan Locations

Many people will tell you that pizza is just pizza, that they all taste the same and the only thing that makes them different are the toppings that are used. I will be the first to tell you that this is far from the truth as each spot uses different measurements, ingredients, and love to bake their pies.

Obviously, this isn't quite the case for chain pizza restaurants as they are most likely following a template that's handed down from corporate. They do have minor differences from each other like the type of pizza they offer, different sauces and ingredients, and of course pricing.

Pizza Hut is one of the more popular chain pizza restaurants in America as they have come out with several different promotions over the years to keep fans engaged. Also, they have one of the best slogans in the game as they reminder everyone, that no one can out-pizza the hut. Their newest announcement may be proving that statement to be true as they are adding more pizza to their menu.

Are You Going To Try The New Pizza From Pizza Hut?

MLive Reports:

The chain introduced Crafted Flatzz on Wednesday. Pizza Hut says the brand-new, limited-edition pizza lineup is designed to bring bold flavors and big energy to solo pizza moments. The pizzas are available for just $5 before 5 p.m. in the U.S. There are five different options available in the U.S.:

Nashville Hot Chicken – Spicy, crispy and drizzled in pickle ranch, this recipe brings the heat with fiery Nashville Hot seasoning, fresh onions, melty mozzarella and a punchy pickle-flavored ranch sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch – Because some combos just get it right. This one layers crispy chicken, smoky applewood bacon, ultimate ranch sauce and mozzarella with parmesan oregano seasoning.

The Ultimate – Pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers and tomatoes on sweet marinara and mozzarella.

Three Cheese – A gooey, grown-up take on a classic with sweet marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano and oregano.

Pepperoni Duo – Classic and cup n’ crisp pepperoni come together over mozzarella and sweet marinara, topped with a savory cheese blend seasoning.

Pizza Hut executives said the global launch of the new personal pizzas gives everyone big flavor at a great price and is an unprecedented moment for the company and it's customers. All Pizza Hut locations in Michigan will have the pizzas available on their menu but remember they must be ordered before 5pm.