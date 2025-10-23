Detroit Pistons Legend Chauncey Billups Arrested For Illegal Gambling

Once upon a time, Detroit Pistons fans were watching Chauncey Billups dazzle on the court game after game. The legendary Hall of Fame point guard led them to multiple Eastern Conference Finals and were even able to help the franchise win an NBA title in the 2003-2004 season. Since then, he has moved on to the coaching ranks of the NBA as well.

Chauncey Billups was given the nickname "Mr. Big Shot" while playing for the Pistons because he would consistently come up clutch and hitting shots in the biggest moments. His clutch gene would stick with him throughout his career and became one of the contributing factors in his coaching career. Well, now Chauncey is no longer looking like Mr. Big Shot after an FBI gambling probe.

The world came crashing down for Billups as it was announced in the early morning of October 22nd that he was arrested in connection to a federal illegal gambling investigation by the FBI. He is accused of partcipating in illegal poker games with the Mafia aka the Italian mob.

Do You Remember Chauncey Billups? He Finally Missed The Big Shot

MLive via MSN reports:

The case against Billups and 30 other defendants alleges his participation in a nationwide scheme to rig illegal poker games involving the use of wireless cheating technology. Billups was used as a “face card” for the operation — backed by Mafia — in order to lure victims to be fleeced for tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in a game that was being rigged using tampered shuffling machines, poker chip tray analyzers and special contact lenses or eyeglasses that could read pre-marked cards, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella.

Billups was arrested in Oregon as he has been coaching the Portland Trailblazers for the last couple of years. He is expected to appear in court on October 23rd but will be arraigned in Brooklyn, New York at a later date.