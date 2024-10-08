Criminals are swindling money and personal information from Indiana residents with new and very believable tactics. Officials warn about a scam on the rise in Indiana that can easily wipe your bank account clean in just a few clicks.

Beware: Text Scam On The Rise In Indiana Wipes Out Bank Accounts

Scammers targeting Indiana residents are becoming so sophisticated that it can be hard to tell whether they're real or fake. Scammers can now utilize AI and craft believable messages from trustworthy sources like your bank. Message phishing is rising in Indiana, scamming residents out of thousands and officials are warning to beware of this dangerous text.

According to the Indiana Office of Technology (IOT), a text message on your phone claims to be your bank with a link saying your bank is closing your account, denying access to your debit card, or suspicious activity has been detected. You click on the link and enter your personal information to resolve the matter quickly. Next thing you know, a stranger has access to your bank account. And there are red flags to look out for to identify if a text is a scam:

A link is included in the text message, usually your bank will only ask for a yes or no reply.

A bank website URL with additional characters

The IOT urges residents to be careful about giving out personal information and not to click on links. Call your bank directly from the number on the back of your card, not the number that texted you.

