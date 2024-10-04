Are Michigan and Indiana the Most Affordable States to Have Dogs?

Having a pet can be expensive due to vet bills, food, and other expenses. How does Michigan and Indiana stack up?

The amount of money we dog lovers spend for a fury best friends is astounding. Over a dog's lifetime, depending on the state you live in, you spend between $24,855 and $35,500 on average according to a recent study from Market Watch,

The average lifetime cost of owning a dog exceeds $30,000 in 13 states. The national average cost is $28,801. Most owners with large dogs spend over $446 per year on dog food alone.

Michigan and Indiana among cheapest states to own dogs Canva loading...

Michigan and Indiana are not the 2 most affordable states to have a dog in the U.S., but they are in the top 10. Below you'll find the top 10 most affordable states to have a dog based on their average cost over the dog's lifetime.

10 Most Affordable States to Have a Dog

Oklahoma - $24,855 Mississippi - $25,104 Indiana - $25,479 Nebraska - $25,662 Louisiana - $25,760 Kansas - $26,140 Iowa - $26,296 Kentucky - $26,331 Georgia - $26,392 Michigan - $26,499

Studies like this are never pawfect. However, it can be a good guide. It's worth noting that some breeds have more expensive needs with food and vet visits. I spent nearly $30,000 alone on leg surgeries for one dog. With that being said, here are factors that were used to come up with the numbers in this study. You can see Market Watch's full methodology by tapping here.

Pet insurance

Pet food

Annual vet checkup

Toys and Treats

Boarding costs

Emergency vet visits

Grooming

Whether you live in the most expensive state, California or the least expensive, Oklahoma, these fury family members are worth every penny. Has a human ever been excited to see you when you get home from work or school every single day of your life? No. We don't deserve dogs.

