Never heard of corn sweat? You're not alone.

The term sounds almost made up; like someone's trying to pull one over on you. However, I assure you "corn sweat" is very very real and affecting humidity levels in Indiana. Essentially, it works like this:

When Indiana's corn sweats, so do you.

Corn sweat is just moisture that is released by mature stalks of corn in an attempt to cool itself down. Think about all the pivots and irrigation equipment you see out in the corn fields-- all that moisture has got to go somewhere!

Generally localized to the Midwestern states such as Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska a.k.a. the Corn Belt, the corn sweat phenomenon can increase already high dew point. According to the National Weather Service in South Dakota,

A single acre of corn can give off 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water per day

I first learned the harsh reality of corn sweat when I moved out to Nebraska, you know, the Cornhusker State. I never thought I'd consider places "out west" like Nebraska to be humid but-- they are. And corn sweat is partly to blame!

Of the phenomenon Indiana meteorologist at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis Matt Standridge says,

This is normal and it happens every year. In fact all plants transpire, or release water vapor. They pull the water up from the soil, move nutrients around, grow, and also cool down...Corn uses a lot of water and our fields are dense so it can enhance the humidity. It’s just a part of being a Hoosier in the summer

