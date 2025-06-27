Michigan: RYOBI Cordless Hedge Trimmers Recalled For Starting Unexpectedly

Recalls have become a part of our everyday lives as just about anything can be recalled now for a number of safety issues. Products such as food, vehicle parts, drinks, clothing, appliances, and more can all be recalled for many different reasons that are tied to safety. I wish restrictions and guidelines were tougher so we wouldn't have to deal with so many recalls, but I digress.

Some recalls are scarier than others as they pose a more immediate or deadly danger than others. For example, food or drinks that are recalled for an allergen that wasn't labeled or something going wrong with your vehicle. Another one that can be quite dangerous are recalls for appliances depending on what they are and what the recall is issued for.

Do You Have A Hedge Trimmer? Well, It May Be On Recall

Recently, RYOBI recalled their 40-Volt 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers for starting unexpectedly. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

The hedge trimmer blade can unexpectedly activate after pressing just the safety or trigger control individually rather than engaging the safety and trigger controls simultaneously, posing a laceration hazard.

The recall was issued on June 12th and includes over 100,000 units. This means that simply grabbing your hedge trimmer the wrong way could cause the blade to start and cut yourself or cause damage to personal items without warning. The following models are affected by this recall:

This recall involves RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers with model numbers RY40620VNM, RY40602VNM and RY40602BTLVNM, and with serial numbers within ranges LT21091D180001 - LT22365D060025 and RG23125N250001 - RG24252D101110. The model and serial numbers are on the data plate located on the bottom of the trimmer.

There have already been 27 reports of the blade starting on its own and 16 injuries connected to these reports with both minor and severe lacerations. They are requesting all consumers to stop using the trimmer immediately and return it to TTI Outdoor Power Equipment (TTIOPE) to receive a free replacement trimmer.