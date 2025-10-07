Many Michigan residents enjoy pasta as a delicious side dish or as a full meal. However, residents are warned to check for pasta products recalled in Michigan that have led to dozens of confirmed cases of a fatal infection.

Recalled Pasta Products In Michigan Could Cause Fatal Infections

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), products sold at Kroger stores have been recalled due to a multi-state listeria outbreak, including Michigan. As of Sept. 25, there were 20 confirmed cases of listeria poisoning linked to the outbreak, the CDC reported in its latest update.

Listeria infections are caused by food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms can include headaches, fevers, changes in your mental status, difficulty walking, and even seizures. The illnesses have been traced back to pastas used in ready-to-eat products, and the updated recall includes two more products.

The Kroger Co. has recalled Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad:

Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad of various weights sold at deli counters and in Grab-n-Go packages between Sept. 6 and Oct. 2 with UPCs 217573-10000 and 217573-20000.

of various weights sold at deli counters and in Grab-n-Go packages between Sept. 6 and Oct. 2 with UPCs 217573-10000 and 217573-20000. Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad of various weights sold at deli counters and in Grab-n-Go packages between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2 with UPC 227573-10000.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products are urged not to consume them and return them for a refund.

