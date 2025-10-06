Michigan BMW Drivers Should Be Aware Of New Recall

Every day, it seems like there is a new scam or recall to be concerned about and it's starting to become frustrating. I don't understand why it makes more sense for companies to be subjected to recalls rather than having stricter guidelines and safety checks before the product is released to the public. Also, wouldn't that process save the companies far more money than the current process does?

Get our free mobile app

Nonetheless, the current process is here to stay for the time being, which means we will have to continue keeping our eyes peeled for any recalls that may deem some of our favorite products dangerous. What's even worse than learning your favorite frozen meal may cause illness is learning that your car has been put on recall.

Vehicle recalls happen multiple times a year and can be for a number of reasons including power, transmission, and other mechanical issues. Regardless of what the problem will be, the problem exists and makes it dangerous to drive your vehicle until the situation has been rectified. BMW drivers in Michigan should be aware that the car manufacturer just recalled thousands of vehicles in the US.

Has Your BMW Been Having Trouble Starting Recently?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that over 145,000 BMW vehicles have been put on recall. The recall was issued because the tarter motor could fail and overheat from an electrical overload if someone tries to start the car repeatedly.

WPXI reports:

The NHTSA said the recall affects the following vehicles: 2020: 340I & X6, 2020-20205 840I, 2020-2022 740I, and 2019-2020 X7 & X5. The NHTSA said that dealers will replace the starter for free. Owners will receive letters about the recall after Nov. 17, but can contact the company at 800-525-7417.

As always, anyone who may be concerned should be cautious about driving their vehicle and should reach out to their dealer to learn any information they may need while asking the necessary questions.