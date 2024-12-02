Here's how your old home furnishings can make a real impact on families in need in Southwest Michigan.

It's a tale as old as time: You're hosting your extended family for the holiday season and as you're gathered around the hearth for presents and games you start to notice how mismatched, outdated, and non-functional your furniture is.

Before you kick that old sectional to the curb consider making a lasting impact on kids and families in our on community by donating it to someone who could really use it; perhaps a mother and her children escaping domestic abuse or a family getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness?

Partners in Housing Transition - An Outreach Program of St. Luke's Episcopal Church

Located inside the auxiliary building at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan, Partners in Housing Transition works to assist formerly homeless families, as well as families with children under the age of 18 living below the poverty line, by providing essential furnishings and household items.

What does that include? Everything from mattresses, bed frames, couches, dining tables, small kitchen appliances, and more-- so long as all items are in good condition and free of stains, odors, and pet hair.

Director Carla Baublis says the organization helped serve 226 families, including close to 600 children, in 2023 alone. There is definitely a need for this outreach program here in Southwest Michigan.

In fact, the name "Partners" refers to the 20+ social services agencies which refer families to this free program such as YWCA Domestic Assault, Community Healing Center, and Healthy Babies Healthy Start. Together these organizations are partners committed to creating stable, comfortable homes for all families.

Every part of this process is free, from the pickup services for donations to the household furnishings provided for the family. There's even a special little Christmas section shoppers can choose from this time of the year.

I happen to be in the middle of moving apartments so any furniture or kitchen gadgets that no longer serve me are going straight to St. Luke's so they may serve someone else. Need help or looking to donate? Find all the details here.

