Some of these are obvious, but there are a couple of surprises on this list. Whether these items seem obvious or not, it's worth the friendly reminder as Michigan experiences one of the coldest winter storms in ten years.

9 Things Michiganders Shouldn't Leave In Their Freezing Cars

Pop/Soda

Cans of pop or even beer can cause a giant, hard-to-clean-up mess if left in a car during freezing weather. Water expands when temps drop. Combine that with carbonation and syrup and you have an explosion of sticky that will be a part of your car for a long time.

Cell phones and other electronics

Many cell phones and electronics use Lithium-ion batteries. These batteries will rapidly drain and sometimes just stop working when left in your car during frigid temps.

Canned Foods

The contents of canned food can spoil without you knowing it if frozen in your car. The USDA suggests you throw it out.

Cans of food that freeze accidentally, such as those left in a car or basement in sub-zero temperatures, can be unsafe to eat.

Music Instruments

The Quora Assistant Bot points out that both extreme hot and cold weather could destroy wooden instruments like acoustic guitars.

Extreme temperature changes can cause the wood to expand and contract, leading to potential damage such as cracking or warping.

Eggs

The USDA cautions you to not eat an egg that has frozen in its shell,

Shell eggs should not be frozen. If an egg accidentally freezes and the shell cracks during freezing, discard the egg.

Medications

Extreme hot and cold weather can lessen the potency or even make your medication dangerous. Baystate Health warns against leaving medications in your car,

Keep medicine with you. When traveling, never leave medications in a very hot or cold car, and don't store them in your trunk.

A Low Gas Tank

The Chicago Tribune points out that keeping your vehicle filled to at least half a tank will help prevent your fuel line from freezing.

Babies or Elderly People

Leaving young children or elderly loved ones in an unheated car during a frigid Michigan winter can quickly lead to hypothermia according to USA Today.

Pets

Leaving a pet in a cold car during a Michigan winter is downright cruel. According to AutoBodyXperts.com it can quickly lead to the death of your pet,

If you leave your dog in the car on cold days, they can get hypothermia. Just like in the summer, your dog can suffocate in the car no matter what the temperature is. In the worst case, if left in the car in the winter or cold weather, your dog can actually freeze to death.

