Life is about to get a lot sweeter in Kalamazoo.

A French-style bakery chain is about to take over West Michigan, with six new locations planned over the next four years. The expansion builds on the chain's existing presence in Michigan, where two locations already operate on the east side of the state.

Have you ever heard of Paris Baguette?

If not, you're in for a treat! And probably a few hundred extra calories because all the delectable treats behind the counter look simply irresistible! Here's what we know so far about the new café expansion planned for West Michigan:

Paris Baguette Detroit Michigan Paris Baguette, Birmingham MI - Google Maps

According to MLive Kalamazoo area couple Bret and Shelby Feaster, who currently own eight area Jimmy John's franchises in the area, first encountered Paris Baguette on a trip to New York City. The couple found themselves returning to the bakery over the duration of their trip, stocking up on pastries and goodies each time.

It's clear from their interview with MLive that the couple is excited and passionate about their latest business venture-- and with the promised of delicious baked goods, now I am too!

According to Bret, the company consistently stocks over 100 items that are baked fresh daily; nothing is served that wasn’t made that same day. Even better, any leftovers are donated at the end of the day. That’s a big selling point for socially conscious consumers like myself. Too often, perfectly good food goes to waste because of red tape and outdated policies. It's a shame!

The Feasters and their fellow investors are currently finalizing plans for the first Paris Baguette location in West Michigan, which is expected to open along the busy shopping corridor of S. Westnedge Ave. in Portage. A second Kalamazoo-area bakery will likely follow on either West Main or Stadium Drive, with additional locations planned for places like downtown Grand Rapids and Grandville. More here.