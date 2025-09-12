Fazoli’s Italian Restaurant Closes Kalamazoo Location

Italian food is one of the many cuisines that I feel shouldn't be rushed, but we live in such an instant world, and it was only a matter of time. Pasta can be one of the most delicate and delicious meals when prepared correctly, but sometimes you need a quick pasta fix and don't have time for a masterpiece. That's where fast-food pasta restaurants found their place for success.

Of course, most pizza places will have their pasta selections, and Olive Garden, Carrabba's, Moneli's, and other Italian restaurants will prepare the delicacies, but what if you need something quick but decent quality?

That's where restaurants like Noodles & Company and Fazoli's come in handy. These are restaurants that can get your favorite pasta dishes ready in 10 minutes or less, but still taste like something made at home. Kalamazoo has been lucky to have a few of these restaurants in its city limits.

Were You A Regular At Fazoli's?

Fazoli's abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 11th, stating that they apologize for the inconvenience and directing any visitors to look online for a nearby location to visit instead. MLive via MSN reports:

A sign on the door of the restaurant at 4615 West Main St. announced the restaurant is “currently closed” on Thursday, Sept. 11. The Google Maps listing and Facebook page for the restaurant say the location is permanently closed. Representatives from Fazoli’s could not be reached for comment on what prompted the closure. The Fazoli’s kitchen also served as a ghost kitchen for Wow Bao, a delivery-only Asian fast-food brand. The Kalamazoo Wow Bao location, listed as 4615 West Main St., is no longer accepting orders on the company website. Wow Bao could not be reached for comment.

There are 6 other Michigan locations, and the nearest one to Kalamazoo is in Battle Creek.