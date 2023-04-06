You know the sport of Pickleball is big when Subway names its newest sandwich after it! Dubbed the "Pickleball Club" the new sandwich features ham, American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Dill pickles, honey mustard and red onions.

What's all the fuss about anyway?

Invented in Washington state in 1965, Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. However, instead of a tennis racket, pickleball is played with an oversized paddle and a ball with holes, much similar to a Wiffle ball.

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't play Pickleball; at the very least they've certainly heard of it. One of the major reasons the sport is so popular is because it can be played by virtually any age group at any skill set.

The game is played using a modified tennis court and a lowered net, meaning players don't have to exert copious amounts of energy running up and down the court. The Official USA Pickleball site describes the game as, "easy to start, but hard to stop."

If you're looking to play Pickleball in the greater Kalamazoo area, check out the following parks:

All Kalamazoo city parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to sunset. Find outdoor pickleball courts at the following parks:

Frays Park - 4400 Canterbury Ave

Crane Park - 2001 S Westnedge Ave

Henderson Tot Lot - 1601 Henderson Court

You'll find 8 pickleball courts at the newly developed 6th Street Park in Texas Corners. The park is open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year.

The City of Portage Parks Department says many of their tennis courts can be converted to a Pickleball court simply by lowering the net. Find Pickleball courts at:

Ramona Park - 8600 S Sprinkle Road

Lakeview Park - 9345 Portage Road

Lexington Green Park - 4750 Pittsford Street

Westfield Park - 4500 W Milham

Haverhill Park - 6577 Hampton Street

Oakland Drive Park - 7650 Oakland Drive

The City of Parchment provides tennis/Pickleball courts at Kindleberger Park. Courts are located, "in a fenced enclosure just east of the sunken garden, with a pavilion nearby."

