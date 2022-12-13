I feel like the only person in the world who doesn't play pickleball.

These days you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't played the sport or at least heard the peculiar term before; pickleball has exploded in popularity over the last several years with outdoor pickleball courts popping up all across west Michigan-- even on rooftops!

But now that the weather has turned cold and winter is right around the corner, where can one play pickleball indoors?

First, What is Pickleball?

Invented in Washington state in 1965, Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. However, instead of a tennis racket, pickleball is played with an oversized paddle and a ball with holes-- think Wiffle ball.

One of the major reasons the sport is so popular is because it can be played by virtually any age group at any skill set. Using a modified tennis court and a lowered net means players don't have to exert energy running up and down the court. The Official USA Pickleball site describes the game as, "easy to start, but hard to stop."

Professional Pickleball

The sport has grown to be so popular there are now professional pickleball leagues: the Association of Pickleball Professionals, Professional Pickleball Association, and Major League Pickleball, as well as several international leagues. Although it's not an official Olympic sport yet, I'm sure it's only a matter of time!

Late Show host Stephen Colbert even recently teamed up with Funny or Die to host a celebrity Pickleball tournament called Pickled that aired on CBS-- that's how mainstream the sport has now become.