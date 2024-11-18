Find out what 9 Ohio hospitals failed miserably with the safety of patients in a recent report.

Late last week, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade released its patient safety report for Fall 2024. Only two Ohio hospitals received the dreaded 'D' grade for safety in the Spring 2024 report. Things appeared to go downhill fast as 9 hospitals received a 'D' grade in the most recent report.

9 Ohio Hospitals Earn 'D' Grades for Patient Safety

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio has received a 'D' safety grade for the last 3 reports. Infections, problems with surgeries, and practices to prevent errors are among the low safety areas for this hospital.Get more info on OhioHealth Grant Medical Center's grade by tapping here.

Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center

Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center had a huge drop in their safety grade this Fall. They received a 'B' in the Spring of this year.Mercy Health received low scores with Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Staff.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio has received nothing but 'C' grades since 2021 with the exception of one 'A' grade in safety. They dropped to a 'D' in the Fall of 2024.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital received low scores in practices to prevent errors.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio has received nothing but A's, B's, and C's grades since 2021 until now. They got the dreaded 'D' safety grade in Fall 2024.

ProMedica Flower Hospital received low scores in problems in surgeries and infections.

Promedica Toledo Hospital

ProMedica Toledo Hospital has received nothing but A's, B's, and C's grades since 2021 until now. They received a 'D' safety grade in Fall 2024.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital received low scores in problems in surgeries and infections.

Salem Regional Medical Center

Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem, Ohio has received 'C' safety grades for the last 5 reports and 'B' grades before that. They drop to a 'D' safety grade in Fall 2024.

Salem Regional Medical Center received low scores in harmful events, patient falls, and infections.

University Hospital Lake West Medical Center

University Hospital Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, OH had an impressive 'B' rating in their previous two reports. However, they got hit with a 'D' safety grade in Fall 2024.

Communications about medicine, hand washing, and safe medication administration are a few areas in which University Hospital Lake West Medical Center received low scores.

University Hospital TriPoint Medical Center

University Hospital TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township, OH had an impressive 'B' rating in their previous two reports. However, they got hit with a 'D' safety grade in Fall 2024.

Communications about medicine, hand washing, and safe medication administration are a few areas in which University Hospital TriPoint Medical Center received low scores.

Western Reserve Hospital

Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio received its first 'D' safety grade in at least the last 3 years. They have received mostly C's with a B and an A in 2021.

Dangerous objects left in patients’ bodies, hand washing, and safe medication administration are a few areas in which Western Reserve Hospital received low scores.

