9 Ohio Hospitals Earn ‘D’ Grades for Patient Safety
Late last week, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade released its patient safety report for Fall 2024. Only two Ohio hospitals received the dreaded 'D' grade for safety in the Spring 2024 report. Things appeared to go downhill fast as 9 hospitals received a 'D' grade in the most recent report.
OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Promedica Toledo Hospital
Salem Regional Medical Center
University Hospital Lake West Medical Center
University Hospital Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, OH had an impressive 'B' rating in their previous two reports. However, they got hit with a 'D' safety grade in Fall 2024.
Communications about medicine, hand washing, and safe medication administration are a few areas in which University Hospital Lake West Medical Center received low scores.
Get more info on this hospital's grade by tapping here.
University Hospital TriPoint Medical Center
Western Reserve Hospital
