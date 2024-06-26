2 Ohio Hospitals Continue To Earn ‘D’ Grade for Patient Safety

Find out what 2 hospitals in Ohio continue to have an issue with patient safety.

Out of 177 hospitals in Ohio, only 2 earned the dreaded 'D' grade for patient safety according to HospitalSafetyGrade.org. There is both good news and bad news with this information. Let's get the bad news out of the way.

Ohio Hospitals with Poor Patient Safety Ratings

Clinton Memorial Hospital - D Safety Rating

Patient Falls causing injuries, Staff working together to prevent errors, and communication with doctors are among the many reasons this hospital has a D grade once again. Click here for the full breakdown.

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Harmful events, blood leakage, and infection in the blood were among the many areas that led to a D grade for this hospital. Click here for the full breakdown.

Last year LeapFrog Hospital Safety Grade gave 6 Ohio hospitals a D grade. That means 4 hospitals improved in 2024.

4 Ohio Hospitals That Improved Patient Safety From a D to a C Grade in 2024

Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon - C Safety Rating

Lima Memorial Health System in Lima - C Safety Rating

Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge - C Safety Rating

Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville - C Safety Rating

Check out last year's Ohio Hospitals Patient Safety Grades by clicking the button below.

