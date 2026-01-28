Beacon Kalamazoo Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals

Navigating illness and the healthcare system can feel overwhelming. When your health is on the line, who can you truly trust to have your best interests at heart?

Southwest Michigan’s Beacon Kalamazoo shared exciting news on January 27, announcing for the third year in a row it has been named, "one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades, a leading consumer resource for healthcare quality and provider information."

According to the release, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine America’s 100 Best Hospitals. Beacon Kalamazoo stood out among the top performers.

Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades adds,

This year’s America’s Best Hospitals list gives patients a clearer picture of where high-quality care is delivered most consistently...Patients can feel confident in their decision to seek care at Beacon Kalamazoo, an organization that is setting the standard for clinical excellence nationwide.

About Beacon Health System:

The Beacon Healthy System website states the group has multiple hospitals in our area including both in Michigan and Indiana. Beacon announced the completion of its acquisition of Ascension Southwest Michigan in July 2025 which included Borgess Ascension, now called Beacon Kalamazoo.

The 268-bed hospital in Kalamazoo is a full-service, acute care hospital with 24/7 emergency center. Beacon Kalamazoo also offers specialty care such as their dedicated women's heart center, cancer care, and comprehensive stroke center.

Of the national recognition Carl Risk, President of Beacon Kalamazoo, says,

Our mission is to deliver exceptional care for every patient, every time, and these Healthgrades awards affirm the dedication of our entire team...We are proud of this recognition because it reflects the trust our community places in us and the relentless commitment of our associates, nurses and physicians

Additional accolades received by Beacon Kalamazoo include:

Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery (2026)

Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery (2025-2026)

Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery (2025-2026)

Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care (2020-2026)

