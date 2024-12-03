Ohio Elementary School Offers State’s First Satanic Studies Release Program

Ohio Elementary School Offers State&#8217;s First Satanic Studies Release Program

The Hellion Academy of Independent Learning or "HAIL" program will begin this December. You know, the same month as the biggest Christian holiday-- coincidental timing?

According to central Ohio's NBC4i several schools have already implemented after school programs with the Satanic Temple but this new HAIL program at Marysville’s Edgewood Elementary School is the state's first release program.

How Does This Happen?

Marysville School District permits release time for religious instruction of students; that includes all religions. As June Everett, an ordained minister for the Satanic Temple, tells NBC4i,

We aren’t trying to shut the [Christian program] down, but I do think a lot of school districts don’t realize when they open the door for one religion, they open it for all of them

Everett is the campaign director for a similar state program, the After School Satan Club, and says programs only come to schools where they are requested. In the Marysville, Ohio case a parent contacted the Satanic Temple hoping to offer an alternative to students who are looking for fellowship but not necessarily of the Christian kind.

What Do Students Learn?

While the idea may seem off-putting at first Everett claims the Satanic Temple is simply misunderstood. In fact, the fundamentals of Satanism include "Acting with compassion and empathy" and "Respecting others’ freedoms."

What's so wrong with that? Similar programs are already being offered in nearby states like the High School Satan Club in Michigan City, Indiana and After School Satan Clubs across Michigan.

No word on whether there have been any complaints to the Marysville School District but enrollment for the HAIL program is now open. More information here.

