Ohio Police Looking for Strange Cookie Klepto

A baked goods burglar is at large and getting larger.  This may be the strangest crime to hit Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

This small Subway restaurant in a small Ohio town was broken into around 1 AM on Wednesday, October 30th.  The intruder didn't go for the cash.  But he did go for something specific that was sitting next to the cash register.  Cookies!  That's right.  The hungry criminal broke into a Subway restaurant and snatched a tray of cookies and three Gatorades for the road.  Oddly enough, he took all of the cookies but one.

Police are still trying to identify this baked goods bandit.  Here's what they know according to Cleveland.com,

The man was wearing a Michael Myers mask, a dark shirt and pants, and black and white Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star shoes.  However, the man wasn’t wearing gloves, so police dusted the window for fingerprints. Detectives are investigating.

All jokes aside, it doesn't sound like a very well-planned crime.  Maybe he was just incredibly hungry and it was not a planned crime but one of necessity.

It is odd that he didn't take cash, didn't break anything and left one cookie behind.  He was oddly thoughtful for being a cookie klepto.

