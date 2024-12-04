Ohio McDonald’s Employees Brutally Beatdown a Customer

A young Ohio man will need facial reconstruction surgery after several McDonald's employees brutally attacked him over a sandwich.

A McDonald's drive-thru customer is still recovering nearly 2 months after being brutally attacked by employees. Back in October, Karrigan Norwood placed his order at the McDonald's on East 17th Street in Columbus, Ohio. He quickly returned to the store's drive-thru when he realized his order was incorrect.

Columbus, Ohio McDonald's Employees Attack Customer Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: Ohio Police Looking for Strange Cookie Klepto

READ MORE: Ohio Police Looking for Strange Cookie Klepto

Things quickly escalated at that point. The victim, Karrigan Norwood said that after a brief argument with the restaurant's manager, the entire staff came outside and started punching him. Norwood told NBC4i.com that 5 employees quickly attacked him,

Fluid was thrown in my car. I didn’t know what it was, so when I tried to get out and call for help, that’s when they dropped me and beat me. They basically, like, jumped me, like, grabbed me, pulled my shirt over my head, and started punching me in the face.

Get our free mobile app

Norwood went on to say that the 5 suspects punched him until other customers in line yelled out that they were calling the police. Norwood is still unable to see clearly due to the nature of the injuries he received in the altercation. Two men of been arrested and charged police are still looking for a third suspect.

Funniest Google Reviews For Ohio Strip Clubs