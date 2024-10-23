ALERT: Michigan Warned Cases Of Serious Infection Rising Rapidly
Health officials in Michigan are seeing cases of illnesses that usually circulate in the Great Lakes state this time of year. And while health officials warn about the rise of multiple infections in Michigan this season, one illness has seen an unusual surge in cases.
Michigan has seen an increase in upper respiratory illnesses such as whooping cough, RSV, or those associated with seasonal allergies. The U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) warns that cases of a highly contagious infection are now rising, particularly in school-aged children.
According to the CDC, respiratory infections caused by Mycoplasma pneumonia, also known as 'walking pneumonia' have increased and remain high. The CDC says an extremely high number of pediatric walking pneumonia cases have been reported. Symptoms may appear gradually and can resemble those of many other respiratory infections including:
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Sore Throat
- Fever
- Cough
- Sneezing
- Stuffy or Runny Nose
M. pneumoniae bacteria are spread through coughing and sneezing. Walking pneumonia is often brought home by young children who get it at school and infect family members. While cases are mild, they can be more severe in children with preexisting health conditions, such as asthma.
Most people start to feel better within three to five days, but a cough from pneumonia can last weeks or months after treatment. The CDC urges residents to take necessary precautions to protect their health including handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.
