Winter has officially arrived in Indiana, meaning Hoosiers spend more time indoors. Which also means more opportunities for viruses to spread. Health officials warn Indiana residents to be aware of a serious virus as cases rise alarmingly.

ALERT-Indiana Warned Cases Of Highly Contagious Virus Are Surging

Indiana has seen an increase in upper respiratory illnesses such as whooping cough, RSV, and walking pneumonia. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one illness has reached its highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade.

Also known as "stomach flu," "stomach bug" and the "winter vomiting bug," norovirus is a highly contagious seasonal illness that causes gastrointestinal symptoms. According to the Indiana Department of Health, people can feel very ill and vomit, often violently and without warning, many times a day. The most common symptoms include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Nausea

Stomach pain

While symptoms may only last one or two days, Norovirus can be serious as severe dehydration can occur from vomiting and diarrhea.

In 2024, the US experienced a significant surge in norovirus cases, with 455 cases reported since September. The first week of December saw more than 90 cases, one of the highest rates ever recorded. There is no specific treatment for norovirus. As this is a virus, antibiotics that target bacteria won’t work. Health officials encourage frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of the virus.

