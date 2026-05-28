Plenty of Indiana residents use seasonings to spice up meals at home, but shoppers are now being warned to take a closer look at what's sitting in their kitchens. A seasoning sold at Walmart has been pulled from shelves due to concerns it could be contaminated with Salmonella.

Walmart Pulls Seasoning From Shelves In Indiana Over Salmonella

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says select lots of seasoning products sold at Walmart are being recalled because they may contain Salmonella. The recall was issued after a dry milk ingredient used in the products and supplied by a third-party manufacturer was also linked to possible contamination concerns.

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Salmonella can cause serious illness, particularly in young children, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy adults infected with the bacteria often suffer fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The following products, only sold at Walmart and on Blackstone’s website, have been recalled:

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106, Lot 2025-43282, best if used by 07/02/2027

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106, Lot 2025-46172, best if used by 08/05/2027

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106, Lot 2026-54751, best if used by 08/12/2027

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who have the affected product should not consume it and should dispose of it immediately, or they may call Blackstone Products directly at 1-888-879-4610 for a replacement.

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