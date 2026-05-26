Whether you're shopping for a birthday or a holiday, or just looking for a cheap toy, stores like Walmart and Ollie's are popular stops in Indiana. Now, shoppers are being warned to check their homes after a toy sold at both retailers was recalled over possible asbestos concerns.

Toy Recall Over Asbestos Hits Indiana Walmart and Ollie's Stores

More than 12,000 squeeze toys are being recalled after officials discovered the sand filling inside may contain tremolite, a type of asbestos, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CDC says asbestos exposure has been linked to serious health issues, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, and scarring of the lungs. The toys were sold nationwide at major retailers, including Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Here's what to look for:

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Currently, the recall affects only two specific Orb Funkee Squeeze Toy models: 17451 and 41929, with date code 3102491A. Even though no injuries or incidents have been reported, the CPSC warns that the toys may pose health risks if asbestos particles are inhaled.

If the toy has been ruptured or pierced, or the sand has escaped the toy, the Orb Factory has directed people to put on a mask and gloves, use damp cloths to pick up any sand that has leaked out, put the toy, cloths, mask and gloves in a heavy-duty plastic bag, then place this bag into a second bag and seal it with tape before throwing it away.

Anyone who has one of the recalled toys should stop using it immediately and contact The Orb Factory for a refund.

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