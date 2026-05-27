Get Ready For A Summer Of Amazing Concerts In Indiana

Get Ready For A Summer Of Amazing Concerts In Indiana

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Get ready, music lovers! Indiana's summer concert lineup is packing a punch with big names and surprise acts that will have everyone buzzing.

Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana This Summer

Sunday, June 21st

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Artist:  Santana with The Doobie Brothers
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist:  Christopher Cross
Venue:  Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Carmel

 

Tuesday, June 23rd

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Artist:  Alison Krauss & Union Station with Jerry Douglas
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

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Artist: Robert Cray Band
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Wednesday, June 24th

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Artist: Cheap Trick
Venue:  Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Thursday, June 25th

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Artist: Christopher Cross
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Friday, June 26th

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Artist:  Dave Matthews Band
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist: A.J. Croce
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, June 27th

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Artist:  Dave Matthews Band
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist: Lyfe Jennings
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Gin Blossoms
Venue:  Sylvan Cellars Event Center & Tasting Room
City: Rome City

 

 

Friday, July 3rd

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Artist: Wynonna Judd with Melissa Etheridge and Maggie Rose
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, July 4th

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Artist:  Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Tuesday, July 7th

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Artist:  Muse with Bloc Party and The Temper Trap
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Thursday, July 9th 

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Artist:  Evanescence with Spiritbox and Nova Twins
Venue: ��Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist: Tracy Byrd
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Friday, July 10th

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Artist: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Kansas with 38 Special
Venue:  Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

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Artist:  Phish
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist: Lyle Lovett
Venue:  Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

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Saturday, July 11th

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Artist:  Phish
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: A.J. Croce
Venue:  Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City:��Elizabeth

Artist: Stabbing Westward
Venue:  HI-FI
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, July 12th

Artist: Death Cab for Cutie with Jay Som
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist:  Phish
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Wednesday, July 15th

Artist:  The Strokes with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Thursday, July 16th

Artist: Paul Oakenfold with Liquid Todd
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, July 17th

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Artist:  The Black Crowes with Whiskey Myers and Southall
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Kem with October London, King George and Midnight Star
Venue:  Carroll Stadium
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Three Dog Night with Jay Psaros
Venue:  Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

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Artist:  Lyle Lovett
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Saturday, July 18th

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Artist:  John Mellencamp
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Sunday, July 19th

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Artist: Benson Boone
Venue:  Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, July 21st

Artist: Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jack White
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, July 23rd

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Artist:  Hilary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist:  Max McNown with Briscoe
Venue:  Porter County Fairgrounds
City: Valparaiso

 

Friday, July 24th

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Artist:  Ludacris
Venue:  Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen

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Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Venue:  Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Artist: Tom Keifer with L.A. Guns
Venue:  Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Saturday, July 25th

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Artist:  5 Seconds of Summer with The Band Camino
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist:  Brett Young
Venue:  Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen

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Artist: Ledisi
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Local H
Venue:  Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

 

Sunday, July 26th

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Artist:  Trace Adkins with John Foster
Venue:  Porter County Fairgrounds
City: Valparaiso

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Artist:  Allen Stone with Late Night Thoughts and The Band Memo
Venue:  Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
City: Fishers

 

Monday, July 27th

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Artist:  Flo Rida with DaBaby
Venue:  Porter County Fairgrounds
City: Valparaiso

 

Tuesday, July 28th

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Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Finn Wolfhard with Sleeper's Bell
Venue:  HI-FI
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, July 29th

Artist: Buddy Guy
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Thursday, July 30th

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Artist: Dwight Yoakam
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist: Matisyahu
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, July 31st

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Artist: Dwight Yoakam
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Deana Carter
Venue:  Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

 

Saturday, August 1st

Artist:  Train with Barenaked Ladies, Matt Nathanson
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Air Supply
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Darius Rucker with Evan Honer and Austin Williams
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, August 2nd

Artist:  Chicago with Styx
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Air Supply
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist: Dirty Heads with 311, Ocean Alley, and Rome
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, August 4th

Artist: Jesse Welles with Steph Strings
Venue:  Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, August 5th

Artist: Herbie Hancock
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, August 6th

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Artist:  Weird Al Yankovic
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  Billy Strings
Venue:  Fishers Event Center
City: Fishers

 

Friday, August 7th

Artist:  Lynyrd Skynyrd
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Howard Jones with Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Modern English
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist:  Billy Strings
Venue:  Fishers Event Center
City: Fishers

Artist: Lorrie Morgan with T. Graham Brown
Venue:  Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City: Elizabeth

 

Saturday, August 8th

Artist:  Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  Night Ranger
Venue:  Lincoln Amphitheatre
City: Lincoln City

Artist:  Billy Strings
Venue:  Fishers Event Center
City: Fishers

 

Sunday, August 9th

Artist: Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and KennyHoopla
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Monday, August 10th

Artist: Little Big Town with special guest Meg Mcree
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Kehlani with Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, and TheARTI$T
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, August 11th

Artist: Little Big Town with special guest Meg Mcree
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Simple Plan with Bowling for Soup and 3Oh!3
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell
Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
City: Gas City

Artist: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, August 12th

Artist: Andy Grammer with Walk off the Earth
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, August 14th

Artist: Neal McCoy
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, August 15th

Artist: Green Jellÿ
Venue:  Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Artist: Three Dog Night
Venue:  The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville

Thursday, August 20th

Artist:  TLC with Salt N Pepa and En Vogue
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Thomas Rhett with Conner Smith and Emily Ann Roberts
Venue:  Ford Center
City: Evansville

Artist: Bonnie Raitt with Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jon B
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday August 21st

Artist: Theory of a Deadman
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist:  Jay Sean with Iyaz
Venue:  Northwest Health Amphitheater
City: Valparaiso

 

Saturday, August 22nd

Artist: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist:  Tedeschi Trucks Band with Alabama Shakes
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist:  Jo Dee Messina
Venue:  Tier 10 Music & Sports Park
City: Spencer

Artist: Powerman 5000
Venue:  Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Artist:  Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Sunday, August 23rd

Artist:  Willie Nelson with The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: The Association with The Troggs, Gary Puckett, and The Fortunes
Venue:  Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue:  Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Monday, August 24th

Artist: Deep Purple with Kansas
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, August 25th

Artist: Dogstar
Venue:  Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, August 26th

Artist: The Association with The Troggs, Gary Puckett, and The Fortunes
Venue:  Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

 

Friday, August 28th

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Artist: Wiz Khalifa
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist:  Mötley Crüe with Tesla and Extreme
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  The Wallflowers
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Saturday, August 29th

Artist:  ZZ Top with The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Venue:  The Mill Terre Haute
City: Terre Haute

Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist:  The Wallflowers
Venue:  Lincoln Amphitheatre
City: Lincoln City

Artist:  Winger featuring Firehouse
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Sunday, August 30th

Artist:  Kesha with Chromeo and Erika Jayne
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Wednesday, September 2nd

Artist: Myles Smith with Hazlett and Stella Lefty
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, September 3rd

Artist: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstall
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, September 4th

Artist: AC/DC with The Pretty Reckless
Venue:  Notre Dame Stadium
City: South Bend

 

Saturday, September 5th

Artist:  BABYMETAL with Halestorm and Violent Vira
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  Sawyer Brown
Venue:  Lincoln Amphitheatre
City: Lincoln City

 

Sunday, September 6th

Artist:  Rob Zombie with Marilyn MansonThe HuOrgy
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Wednesday, September 9th

Artist: Bruno Mars with Raye and DJ Pee .Wee
Venue:  Lucas Oil Stadium
City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Pretty Reckless
Venue:  Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, September 10th

Artist: Brooks & Dunn with Tucker Wetmore and Caylee Hammack
Venue:  Ford Center
City: Evansville

 

Friday, September 11th

Artist:  Dan + Shay with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Saturday, September 12th

Artist:  Gladys Knight
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Indigo Girls
Venue:  Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, September 15th

Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Jerry Douglas
Venue:  The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville

 

Wednesday, September 16th

Artist:  Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset, and Kami Kehoe
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  Herb Alpert
Venue:  Clowes Memorial Hall
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, September 17th

Artist: Switchfoot
Venue:  Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne

Artist:  Beth Hart
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, September 18th

Artist:  Tim McGraw with 49 Winchester
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  The Marshall Tucker Band
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Saturday, September 19th

Artist:  Pitbull with Lil Jon
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Toadies with Local H and Olive Vox
Venue:  HI-FI
City: Indianapolis

Every Concert Coming to Ford Field in 2026

Here’s a look at every concert currently scheduled at Ford Field in 2026. It’s not a huge list (yet), but the shows that are on the calendar bring a little bit of everything. More could always be added, so this lineup may change.

Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie

Filed Under: Indiana
Categories: Articles, Celebrities, Concerts, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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