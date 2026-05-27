Get Ready For A Summer Of Amazing Concerts In Indiana
Get ready, music lovers! Indiana's summer concert lineup is packing a punch with big names and surprise acts that will have everyone buzzing.
Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana This Summer
Sunday, June 21st
Artist: Santana with The Doobie Brothers
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Christopher Cross
Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Carmel
Tuesday, June 23rd
Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Jerry Douglas
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Robert Cray Band
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Wednesday, June 24th
Artist: Cheap Trick
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, June 25th
Artist: Christopher Cross
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, June 26th
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: A.J. Croce
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, June 27th
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Lyfe Jennings
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Gin Blossoms
Venue: Sylvan Cellars Event Center & Tasting Room
City: Rome City
Read More: Biggest Summer Concerts in Michigan for 2026
Friday, July 3rd
Artist: Wynonna Judd with Melissa Etheridge and Maggie Rose
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, July 4th
Artist: Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Tuesday, July 7th
Artist: Muse with Bloc Party and The Temper Trap
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Thursday, July 9th
Artist: Evanescence with Spiritbox and Nova Twins
Venue: ��Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Tracy Byrd
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, July 10th
Artist: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Kansas with 38 Special
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Phish
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Lyle Lovett
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Saturday, July 11th
Artist: Phish
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: A.J. Croce
Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City:��Elizabeth
Artist: Stabbing Westward
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, July 12th
Artist: Death Cab for Cutie with Jay Som
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Phish
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Wednesday, July 15th
Artist: The Strokes with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Thursday, July 16th
Artist: Paul Oakenfold with Liquid Todd
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, July 17th
Artist: The Black Crowes with Whiskey Myers and Southall
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Kem with October London, King George and Midnight Star
Venue: Carroll Stadium
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Three Dog Night with Jay Psaros
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Lyle Lovett
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, July 18th
Artist: John Mellencamp
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Sunday, July 19th
Artist: Benson Boone
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, July 21st
Artist: Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Jack White
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, July 23rd
Artist: Hilary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Max McNown with Briscoe
Venue: Porter County Fairgrounds
City: Valparaiso
Friday, July 24th
Artist: Ludacris
Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen
Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Artist: Tom Keifer with L.A. Guns
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Saturday, July 25th
Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band Camino
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Brett Young
Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen
Artist: Ledisi
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Local H
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Sunday, July 26th
Artist: Trace Adkins with John Foster
Venue: Porter County Fairgrounds
City: Valparaiso
Artist: Allen Stone with Late Night Thoughts and The Band Memo
Venue: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
City: Fishers
Monday, July 27th
Artist: Flo Rida with DaBaby
Venue: Porter County Fairgrounds
City: Valparaiso
Tuesday, July 28th
Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Finn Wolfhard with Sleeper's Bell
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, July 29th
Artist: Buddy Guy
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Thursday, July 30th
Artist: Dwight Yoakam
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Matisyahu
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, July 31st
Artist: Dwight Yoakam
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Deana Carter
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Saturday, August 1st
Artist: Train with Barenaked Ladies, Matt Nathanson
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Air Supply
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Darius Rucker with Evan Honer and Austin Williams
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, August 2nd
Artist: Chicago with Styx
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Air Supply
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Dirty Heads with 311, Ocean Alley, and Rome
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, August 4th
Artist: Jesse Welles with Steph Strings
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, August 5th
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, August 6th
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Billy Strings
Venue: Fishers Event Center
City: Fishers
Friday, August 7th
Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Howard Jones with Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Modern English
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Billy Strings
Venue: Fishers Event Center
City: Fishers
Artist: Lorrie Morgan with T. Graham Brown
Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City: Elizabeth
Saturday, August 8th
Artist: Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Night Ranger
Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre
City: Lincoln City
Artist: Billy Strings
Venue: Fishers Event Center
City: Fishers
Sunday, August 9th
Artist: Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and KennyHoopla
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Monday, August 10th
Artist: Little Big Town with special guest Meg Mcree
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Kehlani with Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, and TheARTI$T
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, August 11th
Artist: Little Big Town with special guest Meg Mcree
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Simple Plan with Bowling for Soup and 3Oh!3
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell
Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
City: Gas City
Artist: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, August 12th
Artist: Andy Grammer with Walk off the Earth
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Friday, August 14th
Artist: Neal McCoy
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, August 15th
Artist: Green Jellÿ
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Artist: Three Dog Night
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville
Thursday, August 20th
Artist: TLC with Salt N Pepa and En Vogue
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Thomas Rhett with Conner Smith and Emily Ann Roberts
Venue: Ford Center
City: Evansville
Artist: Bonnie Raitt with Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Jon B
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Friday August 21st
Artist: Theory of a Deadman
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Jay Sean with Iyaz
Venue: Northwest Health Amphitheater
City: Valparaiso
Saturday, August 22nd
Artist: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Alabama Shakes
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Tier 10 Music & Sports Park
City: Spencer
Artist: Powerman 5000
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Artist: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Sunday, August 23rd
Artist: Willie Nelson with The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: The Association with The Troggs, Gary Puckett, and The Fortunes
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Monday, August 24th
Artist: Deep Purple with Kansas
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, August 25th
Artist: Dogstar
Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, August 26th
Artist: The Association with The Troggs, Gary Puckett, and The Fortunes
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Friday, August 28th
Artist: Wiz Khalifa
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Mötley Crüe with Tesla and Extreme
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, August 29th
Artist: ZZ Top with The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Venue: The Mill Terre Haute
City: Terre Haute
Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre
City: Lincoln City
Artist: Winger featuring Firehouse
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Sunday, August 30th
Artist: Kesha with Chromeo and Erika Jayne
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Wednesday, September 2nd
Artist: Myles Smith with Hazlett and Stella Lefty
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, September 3rd
Artist: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstall
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Friday, September 4th
Artist: AC/DC with The Pretty Reckless
Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
City: South Bend
Saturday, September 5th
Artist: BABYMETAL with Halestorm and Violent Vira
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Sawyer Brown
Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre
City: Lincoln City
Sunday, September 6th
Artist: Rob Zombie with Marilyn MansonThe HuOrgy
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Wednesday, September 9th
Artist: Bruno Mars with Raye and DJ Pee .Wee
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Pretty Reckless
Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, September 10th
Artist: Brooks & Dunn with Tucker Wetmore and Caylee Hammack
Venue: Ford Center
City: Evansville
Friday, September 11th
Artist: Dan + Shay with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Saturday, September 12th
Artist: Gladys Knight
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Indigo Girls
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, September 15th
Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Jerry Douglas
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville
Wednesday, September 16th
Artist: Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset, and Kami Kehoe
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Herb Alpert
Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, September 17th
Artist: Switchfoot
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Beth Hart
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, September 18th
Artist: Tim McGraw with 49 Winchester
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, September 19th
Artist: Pitbull with Lil Jon
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Toadies with Local H and Olive Vox
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis
Get more concert info for Michigan and Indiana by tapping here.
Every Concert Coming to Ford Field in 2026
Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie