Get ready, music lovers! Indiana's summer concert lineup is packing a punch with big names and surprise acts that will have everyone buzzing.

Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana This Summer

Sunday, June 21st

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean Getty Images loading...

Artist: Santana with The Doobie Brothers

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

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Artist: Christopher Cross

Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium

City: Carmel

Tuesday, June 23rd

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Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Jerry Douglas

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

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Artist: Robert Cray Band

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Wednesday, June 24th

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Artist: Cheap Trick

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 25th

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Artist: Christopher Cross

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, June 26th

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Dave Matthews Band

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

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Artist: A.J. Croce

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, June 27th

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Dave Matthews Band

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Lyfe Jennings coming to Michigan Getty Images for BET loading...

Artist: Lyfe Jennings

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Gin Blossoms

Venue: Sylvan Cellars Event Center & Tasting Room

City: Rome City

Read More: Biggest Summer Concerts in Michigan for 2026

Read More: Biggest Summer Concerts in Michigan for 2026

Friday, July 3rd

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Artist: Wynonna Judd with Melissa Etheridge and Maggie Rose

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, July 4th

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Artist: Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Tuesday, July 7th

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Artist: Muse with Bloc Party and The Temper Trap

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Thursday, July 9th

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Artist: Evanescence with Spiritbox and Nova Twins

Venue: ��Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

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Artist: Tracy Byrd

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, July 10th

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Artist: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Kansas with 38 Special

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Phish

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

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Artist: Lyle Lovett

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

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Saturday, July 11th

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

Artist: Phish

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: A.J. Croce

Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

City:��Elizabeth

Artist: Stabbing Westward

Venue: HI-FI

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, July 12th

Artist: Death Cab for Cutie with Jay Som

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Phish

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Wednesday, July 15th

Artist: The Strokes with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Thursday, July 16th

Artist: Paul Oakenfold with Liquid Todd

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, July 17th

FIREAID Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief - Kia Forum Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Artist: The Black Crowes with Whiskey Myers and Southall

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Kem with October London, King George and Midnight Star

Venue: Carroll Stadium

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Three Dog Night with Jay Psaros

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Lyle Lovett

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, July 18th

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Artist: John Mellencamp

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Sunday, July 19th

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Artist: Benson Boone

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, July 21st

Artist: Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jack White

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, July 23rd

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Artist: Hilary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

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Artist: Max McNown with Briscoe

Venue: Porter County Fairgrounds

City: Valparaiso

Friday, July 24th

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Artist: Ludacris

Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds

City: Goshen

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Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Artist: Tom Keifer with L.A. Guns

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, July 25th

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Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band Camino

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

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Artist: Brett Young

Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds

City: Goshen

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Artist: Ledisi

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Artist: Local H

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Sunday, July 26th

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Artist: Trace Adkins with John Foster

Venue: Porter County Fairgrounds

City: Valparaiso

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Artist: Allen Stone with Late Night Thoughts and The Band Memo

Venue: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

City: Fishers

Monday, July 27th

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Artist: Flo Rida with DaBaby

Venue: Porter County Fairgrounds

City: Valparaiso

Tuesday, July 28th

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Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Finn Wolfhard with Sleeper's Bell

Venue: HI-FI

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, July 29th

Artist: Buddy Guy

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Thursday, July 30th

2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead - Inside Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Dwight Yoakam

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Artist: Matisyahu

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, July 31st

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Artist: Dwight Yoakam

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Deana Carter

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Saturday, August 1st

Artist: Train with Barenaked Ladies, Matt Nathanson

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Air Supply

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Darius Rucker with Evan Honer and Austin Williams

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, August 2nd

Artist: Chicago with Styx

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Air Supply

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Artist: Dirty Heads with 311, Ocean Alley, and Rome

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, August 4th

Artist: Jesse Welles with Steph Strings

Venue: Holliday Park

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, August 5th

Artist: Herbie Hancock

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, August 6th

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Artist: Weird Al Yankovic

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Billy Strings

Venue: Fishers Event Center

City: Fishers

Friday, August 7th

Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Howard Jones with Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Modern English

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Billy Strings

Venue: Fishers Event Center

City: Fishers

Artist: Lorrie Morgan with T. Graham Brown

Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

City: Elizabeth

Saturday, August 8th

Artist: Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Night Ranger

Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre

City: Lincoln City

Artist: Billy Strings

Venue: Fishers Event Center

City: Fishers

Sunday, August 9th

Artist: Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and KennyHoopla

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Monday, August 10th

Artist: Little Big Town with special guest Meg Mcree

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Kehlani with Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, and TheARTI$T

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, August 11th

Artist: Little Big Town with special guest Meg Mcree

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Simple Plan with Bowling for Soup and 3Oh!3

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center

City: Gas City

Artist: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, August 12th

Artist: Andy Grammer with Walk off the Earth

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Friday, August 14th

Artist: Neal McCoy

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, August 15th

Artist: Green Jellÿ

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Artist: Three Dog Night

Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

City: Evansville

Thursday, August 20th

Artist: TLC with Salt N Pepa and En Vogue

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Thomas Rhett with Conner Smith and Emily Ann Roberts

Venue: Ford Center

City: Evansville

Artist: Bonnie Raitt with Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jon B

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Friday August 21st

Artist: Theory of a Deadman

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Artist: Jay Sean with Iyaz

Venue: Northwest Health Amphitheater

City: Valparaiso

Saturday, August 22nd

Artist: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Alabama Shakes

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Jo Dee Messina coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Jo Dee Messina

Venue: Tier 10 Music & Sports Park

City: Spencer

Artist: Powerman 5000

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Artist: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Sunday, August 23rd

Artist: Willie Nelson with The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: The Association with The Troggs, Gary Puckett, and The Fortunes

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Artist: Todd Rundgren

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Monday, August 24th

Artist: Deep Purple with Kansas

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, August 25th

Artist: Dogstar

Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, August 26th

Artist: The Association with The Troggs, Gary Puckett, and The Fortunes

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Friday, August 28th

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Artist: Wiz Khalifa

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Artist: Mötley Crüe with Tesla and Extreme

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: The Wallflowers

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, August 29th

Artist: ZZ Top with The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Venue: The Mill Terre Haute

City: Terre Haute

Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Wallflowers

Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre

City: Lincoln City

Artist: Winger featuring Firehouse

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Sunday, August 30th

Artist: Kesha with Chromeo and Erika Jayne

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Wednesday, September 2nd

Artist: Myles Smith with Hazlett and Stella Lefty

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, September 3rd

Artist: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstall

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Friday, September 4th

Artist: AC/DC with The Pretty Reckless

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

City: South Bend

Saturday, September 5th

Artist: BABYMETAL with Halestorm and Violent Vira

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Sawyer Brown

Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre

City: Lincoln City

Sunday, September 6th

Artist: Rob Zombie with Marilyn MansonThe HuOrgy

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Wednesday, September 9th

Artist: Bruno Mars with Raye and DJ Pee .Wee

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Pretty Reckless

Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, September 10th

Artist: Brooks & Dunn with Tucker Wetmore and Caylee Hammack

Venue: Ford Center

City: Evansville

Friday, September 11th

Artist: Dan + Shay with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Saturday, September 12th

Artist: Gladys Knight

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Indigo Girls

Venue: Holliday Park

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, September 15th

Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Jerry Douglas

Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

City: Evansville

Wednesday, September 16th

Artist: Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset, and Kami Kehoe

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Herb Alpert

Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, September 17th

Artist: Switchfoot

Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Beth Hart

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, September 18th

Artist: Tim McGraw with 49 Winchester

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, September 19th

Artist: Pitbull with Lil Jon

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Toadies with Local H and Olive Vox

Venue: HI-FI

City: Indianapolis

Get more concert info for Michigan and Indiana by tapping here.

Get more concert info for Michigan and Indiana by tapping here.