As we head into the holiday season, Indiana residents will spend more time indoors with friends and family. Health officials warn residents to beware of a serious infection spreading rapidly in the Hoosier state as cases continue to rise.

ALERT-Officials Warn Cases Of Serious Infection Rising In Indiana

Indiana has seen an increase in upper respiratory illnesses such as whooping cough, RSV, or those associated with seasonal allergies. The U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) warns that cases of a highly contagious infection are now rising, particularly in school-aged children.

According to the CDC, respiratory infections caused by Mycoplasma pneumonia, also known as 'walking pneumonia' have increased and remain high. Indiana health officials say an extremely high number of pediatric walking pneumonia cases have been reported in the state. M. pneumoniae bacteria are spread through coughing and sneezing. Walking pneumonia is often brought home by young children who get it at school and infect family members.

Walking pneumonia is generally considered less severe than pneumonia but can have lasting impacts if not caught early on. Symptoms are similar to other respiratory illnesses and include:

Headache

Fatigue

Sore Throat

Fever

Cough

Sneezing

Stuffy or Runny Nose

Most people start to feel better within three to five days, but a cough from walking pneumonia can last weeks or months after treatment. The CDC urges Indiana residents to take necessary precautions to protect their health this holiday by handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.

