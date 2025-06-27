Out with the old, in with the new.

The newest restaurant to Battle Creek's dining scene is replacing a beloved donut shack. This time around instead of rings, it will be wings!

I'm a sucker for the kitschy mid-century modern aesthetic, so I've been obsessed with the building located at 1567 W Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek, Michigan for years. Some may have known it as Dunkin' Donuts or Tom's Donuts, I knew it as the short-lived Rock N Roll Donuts.

When the donut biz didn't seem to work out there were rumors that a locally owned bakery would take its place. Did that ever come to fruition? If it did, that didn't last long either.

Donuts, Baked Goods, Why Not Wings?

While they may have already been serving guests since their soft opening in early May the new Time to Wing It just hosted their official grand opening celebration on June 26, 2025.

According to their site the man behind Time to Wing It is local entrepreneur Charles Solano. Solano, a Michigan native and Marine veteran, already owns several Biggby locations across Battle Creek and created his latest venture for wing lovers, by wing lovers.

With a variety of sauces, spice levels, and sides, every order is crafted just how you like it. We’re not just about wings—we’re about creating meals that bring people together and keep them coming back for more.

I'm just glad this building is seeing new life again! Have you stopped by Battle Creek's newest wing joint yet?

