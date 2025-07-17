New Way Thrift Shop Opens In Portage

Thrift shopping used to be something that was reserved for the less fortunate who would be able to get many of the essentials and other wants for an affordable price. Over the years, there were some upscale resellers and thrift shops opening up, taking certain brands and types of clothing and turning them for significant profit. This changed the thrift game forever.

Get our free mobile app

There are hundreds of thrift shops in Michigan and most of them are places like Goodwill and the Salvation Army that will accept donations and sell them for very cheap prices to help fund the programs they provide for the community. Then there are others like Plato's Closet who are looking for the best products to turn for profit while still being "affordable".

The Kalamazoo area has been blessed to have almost a dozen different thrift shops to go to and canvass. Sometimes you can find some real hidden gems on those racks and shelves and other times it's a dead mission. Now, there will be a new shop opening in the area for all the thrift shoppers to raid.

Did You Know New Way Opened A New Thrift Shop In Portage?

The New Way Thrift Shop is now open in Portage in the building that used to be home to Climax Solar on Westledge Ave. Although this is a "new" shop, New Way isn't new to Kalamazoo as they were operating a windowless shop and warehouse on Cork St. They were renting this space and couldn't agree with owners for a new lease and decided to find a new home.

MLive via MSN reports:

The store accepts gently used donations of repurposed appliances, books, clothing, dishes, electronics, furniture, games, textiles and jewelry. The store is open Tuesdays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donations can be dropped off behind the building during open hours. A store attendant has to be present to accept donations.

They are in the belief that the new location being so close to Sam's Club, Target, Best Buy and other retailers that it will bring more shoppers due to a high volume of cars passing by.