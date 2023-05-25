You Can Create Personalized Skin Care at New South Haven Shop

I don't know about you but, anytime I'm feeling stressed out, a relaxing day at the spa is just the thing I need to feel a bit better.

But, when it comes to skincare and products that spas are using, you want to make sure they're of high quality, right? Or, even organic. Well, as it so happens, there's a brand new store that has recently opened in South Haven that allows you to create your own skincare products.

The store, Oasis by Belle Facce, is a branch of the already-established Belle Facce Medi Spa in Mattawan.

About the New Location

The store, in South Haven, offers a number of products that are ready-to-buy like:

tote bags

eye cream

bath bombs

And a lot more.

But, the experiences are what really set this store apart.

At Oasis, you can create your own bath soak and face mask made with organic products.

The Bath Bar

The Bath Bar, which costs $35 per person, gives you the opportunity to either choose from a recipe created by Oasis or, create your own.

You'll be given a mason jar, essential oils, dried flowers, and more to create your own bath soak that you can enjoy at home.

The Mask Bar

The Mask Bar, or Mask Party, is a bit more in-depth. On their website, the experience is described as an,

interactive, gentle skincare experience using our all-organic skincare line Botanici.

You'll have someone to guide you through your skincare routine which starts with a personalized face mask.

The cost is $55 per person.

The shop also offers permanent jewelry, a newer trend that is quickly catching on. No, it's not piercings or some sort of invasive procedure to make jewelry a permanent part of your body (which is a thought I actually had).

It's more like a bracelet/necklace/anklet that you can't take off. Learn more below:

You can find everything the new Oasis by Belle Facce offers here. And, if you're in or near the Mattawan area, you can find Belle Facce Medi Spa's information here.

