Grocery Chain With 114 Michigan Locations Will Soon Add More

While so many big box retailers are closing their stores, one of the most popular grocery chains in the country hopes to add more stores across Michigan and nationwide.

Just recently we have received the news Joann Fabrics is set to close all Michigan locations. We're also losing Party City stores, Macy's, and Advance Auto Parts, but you know what people will always need more of? Food!

Even despite surging grocery prices including astronomical egg prices, major grocery chain Aldi has shared plans to open more than 225 stores this year-- three of which will be right here in The Mitten.

According to The Battle Creek Enquirer it's all part of Aldi's five-year growth plan. Known as one of the most consistently affordable grocery stores, Aldi's 2025 Price Leadership Report claims the chain,

can save families nearly $4,000 on their annual grocery bills while contributing $14 billion to the U.S. economy

A press release from Michigan Community Capital shows two new Aldi stores are planned for the east side of the state while additional sources claim an additional proposal for a location in Lansing Township.

New stores in Hillsdale, Rochester Hills, and a newly opened store in Midland, Michigan will create the equivalent of 27 full-time positions with such benefits as "competitive wages, health insurance, 401(k) program and paid time off."

In late 2024 Aldi announced a hiring surge and increased starting pay for employees. The average starting pay for store employees is now $18 an hour, while warehouse workers start at $23 an hour.

