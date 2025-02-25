End Of An Era: JoAnn Fabrics Is Closing All Locations In Michigan
Several major brands in Michigan have recently filed for bankruptcy and announced mass closures. After filing for bankruptcy twice, JoAnn will no longer leave its doors open in Michigan.
End Of An Era: JoAnn Is Shutting Down All Locations In Michigan
Many beloved retailers such as Party City, Big Lots, and The Container Store, have closed underperforming locations after filing for bankruptcy to restructure and remain in business. The pandemic's impact on retail, along with factors like inflation and rising labor costs, has caused many brick-and-mortar stores to struggle to stay afloat. JoAnn recently announced it would close some stores but the chain now says it will conduct going-out-of-business sales at all locations.
JoAnn filed for bankruptcy in March 2024 and became a private company, keeping its stores open. However, sluggish sales and inventory issues forced Joann to file again for Chapter 11. Joann recently announced they would close 500 locations, including 33 in Michigan. However, the company now says in an online statement that it will close and hold going-out-of-business sales at all stores nationwide, including Michigan, the company said.
There has been no word on when the sales will begin, but the company says people can still shop online.
In addition to the stores already expected to close, the Monday announcement now affects eight stores that were supposed to remain open: Comstock Park, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Livonia, Mt. Pleasant, Portage, Traverse City, and White Lake. Joann previously announced closures in the following cities:
- Adrian
- Allen Park
- Alpena
- Ann Arbor
- Auburn Hills
- Battle Creek
- Benton Harbor
- Big Rapids
- Bloomfield Hills
- Brighton
- Burton
- Canton
- Chesterfield
- Essexville
- Flint
- Fort Gratiot
- Grandville
- Grosse Pointe
- Holland
- Jackson
- Lansing
- Lapeer
- Madison Heights
- Midland
- Norton Shores
- Novi
- Petoskey
- Rochester Hills
- Roseville
- Saginaw
- Shelby Township
- Taylor
- Ypsilanti
