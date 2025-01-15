Everything We Know About Michigan’s Newest Casino

Michigan's newest casino is set to open this month.

According to casino directory 500 Nations, 12 Native American tribes own and operate 27 casinos in the state of Michigan in addition to 3 commercial casinos in Detroit.

And according to multiple sources we're about to add one more to that list. Well, for the time being. Here's what we know about Michigan's newest casino, Crystal Shores Casino.

In December 2024 the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians announced plans for their 3rd and newest casino in northern Michigan. While only temporary to start, the tribe says they are gauging public interest for a new permanent facility.

According to WoodTV8 Crystal Shores Casino will be located at 7282 Hoadley Road in Benzonia, Michigan near Crystal Lake. The current government building for the Grand Traverse Band tribes will be transformed into a small casino of only 2,794 square feet. with a capacity of 254 players. 500 Nations adds there will be,

Class II slot machines, a limited food service, and beer and wine sales...There will be no table games.

Once the trial period is over the facility will be turned back into a government building and plans to develop a new permanent casino on tribal land may be discussed. An official press release from the tribe adds,

The Tribe looks forward to continuing to work with...officials, as well as stakeholders and the local Benzie community to address questions and to ensure that the project aligns with regional interests.

Currently the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians operate nearby Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge and Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel.

