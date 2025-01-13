The numbers are in!

Cannabis spending in Michigan is expected to reach an unprecedented milestone later this year. In fact, it could be happening right now.

Since legalizing marijuana in 2019 for recreational use to all Michigan residents over age the age of 21 sales have soared and exceeded expectations year after year. Considering the fact there are dispensaries on nearly every street corner this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Even in my little hometown of Allegan, Michigan I've watched the number of dispensaries in town grow to exceed the number of stoplights in town. With the newly added roundabout replacing the traffic lights at the busy M-89/M-40 intersection the small community of about 5,000 residents now has 2 traffic lights compared to its 4 dispensaries. What a time to be alive!

So, just how much have Michigan cannabis consumers spent since recreational use became legal in 2019? Do you even have a guess?

Read More: Check Out Michigan's 3 Cannabis Consumption Lounges

According to Bridge Michigan, who first reported the story, Michigan's marijuana retailers may have already met a major milestone surpassing $10 billion in cumulative recreational sales. As the news outlet explains,

Crossing that threshold cements Michigan as one of the top states for marijuana sales...The state reported cumulative sales of nearly $9.7 billion through October and is averaging $279 million a month. At that pace, sales will likely exceed $10 billion in the first week of December. But if November is a big month — folks stocking up for the holidays — it could already have happened.

That's a lot of green! However, I can help but wonder just how much cannabis would one have to purchase to actually "Fix the Damn Roads"?

